Tuition freeze continues for fourth year in a row at Union College

CRANFORD, NJ — The board of trustees of Union College of Union County has approved to not increase tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year. The board voted on this decision at its January meeting. This is the fourth year in a row it has voted to freeze tuition.

Students who live in Union County and are taking a full-time schedule of 12 to 18 credits will pay a flat rate of $2,640 per semester. The board also elected to decrease the tuition for out-of-county students.

Students who are New Jersey residents may also be eligible for other aid to further offset the cost of tuition. Union students who enroll in at least six credits and have an adjusted gross income of less than $65,000 may be eligible to attend the college tuition free according to New Jersey’s Community College Opportunity Grant; partial funding is available for those with an income of as much as $80,000. Students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or NJ Alternative Financial Aid application are automatically considered. Additionally, the Union County College Foundation has awarded more than $1 million a year in scholarships to Union students for the past several years.

“At Union, we put our students and their needs first,” said Union College’s board of trustees chairperson, Victor M. Richel. “Rising costs are impacting everyone and we want to ensure that our current and new students receive an excellent education at the lowest cost possible. By being careful with our budget, I’m proud that we are keeping our tuition and fees flat for the fourth year in a row. While costs all around are rising, our students can rest assured that their tuition at Union is not one of them.”

Photo Courtesy of Union College