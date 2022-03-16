Third time’s a charm: Union County College freezes tuition for third consecutive year

CRANFORD, NJ — At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Union County College board of trustees adopted the college’s budget for the 2022-2023 academic year with no increase to student tuition and fees for the third year in a row. The college also offers flat rate tuition for additional cost savings. Full-time students taking 12 to 18 credits and living in Union County will pay the same rate of $2,640.50.

Tuition aid is also available. Students who enroll in at least six credits and have an adjusted gross income of less than $65,000 may be eligible for New Jersey’s Community College Opportunity Grant. Students who complete the FAFSA or NJ Alternative Financial Aid application are automatically considered. No separate application is necessary. Additionally, the college’s foundation annually provides more than $1 million in scholarship support to students. There are several ways to save additional cost on tuition at UCC.

“Providing an affordable education when people are struggling financially with rising costs is a priority at Union. We have been as lean as possible to avoid an increase in tuition for our students. At Union, students are No. 1, and keeping our tuition and fees flat for three years, even during a pandemic, is one of the ways we exemplify that,” said Union President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Fall registration opens on Monday, March 21. The application to attend Union County College can be found online at www.ucc.edu. Students are encouraged to register now to craft their ideal schedule. The fall semester will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Union County College offers a variety of academic and extracurricular activities. There are more than 60 programs of study, including business, graphic design, cyber forensics and education. Students can participate in clubs, honor societies and NJCAA athletics. The college offers access to an innovation center, a Bloomberg Terminal and student research opportunities. UCC is one of the top 150 community colleges in the country, as designated by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.

For more information, go to www.ucc.edu or call 908-709-7000.

Photo Courtesy of Union County College