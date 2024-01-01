Therapy dogs help emerging readers at Cranford Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Perhaps dogs are known as “man’s best friend,” because they are good listeners, dogs are a perfect, non-judgmental audience for young readers who are invited to hone their skills by reading to certified therapy dogs at Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., once a month. No registration is required and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lauren Antolino, head of children’s services, said the program is for emerging readers and those with developmental needs. Children are immediately calmed by petting a friendly and engaging therapy dog who listens attentively.

The stress of learning to read can be made easier for some children when they read aloud to a welcoming, non-threatening dog. It lessens their anxiety and tension.

Each child gets to read to the dogs for 10 minutes. Younger children split the time. “The dogs are a soothing presence and a non-judgmental audience,” Antolino said. “They help build confidence and reading skills. Reading to a dog can reduce stress and build excitement.”

People return to the library with their children regularly. “As children learn to read, seeing people come back is a sign of success,” Antolino said. “Animals do appreciate it. They like the attention. They read the dogs to sleep.”

The therapy dogs come to Cranford Public Library once a month. They are from Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs Inc., an American Kennel Club-recognized therapy dog organization located in Morris Plains. This is a 501c3 charitable organization. The therapy dog teams provide solace and relieve loneliness and boredom for children, adults and senior citizens in a wide variety of circumstances. They never charge for a therapy dog visit.

The people who come with the therapy dogs are volunteers. “It’s a nice way to connect to the community,” Antolino said.

There are all kinds of therapy dogs, no specific breeds. Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs Inc. is non-breed discriminatory. Any dog is eligible to be a “bright and beautiful therapy dog” — mixed breeds, rescues, retired show dogs and obedience dogs have all made fine therapy dogs for the organization. However, they do have to pass the Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dog Certification Analysis to test their ability to succeed in a typical therapy dog setting. The dog needs to listen and be calm. “They get dogs that have the right temperament,” Antolino said.

Dogs must also be up to date on regular vaccines.

In addition to the Cranford Public Library, the therapy dogs also go to hospitals, assisted living facilities, homeless shelters, courthouses, after-school programs and college libraries.

“They are very relaxing for college students, especially during finals,” Antolino said.

To learn when the therapy dogs are coming to Cranford Public Library again, visit https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Public Library