NJSACOP announces Cranford police as winner of annual Valor Award

CRANFORD, NJ — The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police has announced that three Cranford police officers have won the 2023 Valor Award, which recognizes New Jersey police officers each year who demonstrate exceptional heroism in protecting and serving the public.

The award this year included 11 nominees, as police chiefs from across the state submitted police reports that highlighted superb policing. The winners are a trio of Cranford police officers: Officer Michael Gamba, Officer Nicholas Cook, and Sgt. Steven D’Ambola, who responded to a domestic violence call last spring at a senior housing residence.

A Union Township man had threatened a woman at the senior housing complex near Meeker Avenue and Heinrich Street. He had pointed a firearm and said he would kill her, himself and anyone who interceded.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and police were concerned the armed man might harm someone. Gamba, D’Ambola, and Cook began looking for him in the suburban neighborhood.

They encountered the suspect on a nearby Cranford street. As they approached, the suspect reached into his waistband. Gamba saw the grip of his handgun and grabbed it.

Police said the suspect was carrying a “ghost gun” — a firearm made from parts purchased online or 3D printed and assembled at home, rendering them untraceable.

As Gamba wrestled with the suspect, he kept the gun pointed away from his colleagues and bystanders. D’Ambola and Cook jumped to his immediate aid, tackling the suspect.

The suspect was charged with weapons possession, making terroristic threats, and aggravated assault with a firearm, but took a plea deal for weapons possession and is now serving a five-year sentence, court records show.

Photo Courtesy of Jonathan Jaffe