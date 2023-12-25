New assistant principal named for Orange Avenue School

CRANFORD, NJ — Steven Van Dam will be retiring from the Cranford Public School District at the end of February, after 25 years of dedicated service.

The Cranford Board of Education has announced Adam Tivald as the new assistant principal of Orange Avenue School. Tivald was selected after an extensive search process, which included multiple interviews with the selection committee, reviews of work samples and a very thorough reference check.

Tivald began his career as a middle school teacher in the Old Bridge Township School District in 2008, where he teaches health and physical education. Additionally, Tivald coached high school football and boys lacrosse. He is currently coaching middle school and high school girls basketball. For the last two years, Tivald has been serving as the department coordinator for the health and physical education department and, more recently, has been serving as the dean of discipline. Throughout his many roles, Tivald has prioritized building relationships with students, staff and the school community.

Tivald earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Montclair State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Georgian Court University.

Tivald said he is honored to be joining the Cranford School District as the assistant principal of Orange Avenue School and looks forward to partnering with the dedicated staff, parents, students and the community.