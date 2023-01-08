Membership campaign underway for historical society

CRANFORD, NJ — The 2023 membership campaign for the Cranford Historical Society is underway. The historical society is a nonprofit educational organization whose mission since 1927 has been to preserve and perpetuate the history of Cranford. It maintains the Crane-Phillips House Museum, open to the public every second and fourth Sunday of the month, and its beautiful gardens. It hosts free community outreach programs and events for visitors of all ages. It also maintains the Hanson House, where its office is located, and assists a steady stream of people researching the history of their homes or looking for information about local history.

It publishes five newsletters each year for its members. “The Mill Wheel” contains historical society news and articles on local history. Membership supports the continuation of its archives, costume department, building maintenance, programming and history scholarship, which is awarded to a Cranford High School graduate every year.

A 2023 membership form can be found on the historical society’s website at cranfordhistoricalsociety.org.

For more information, call 908-276-0082 or email [email protected]