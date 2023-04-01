Medellus named to All-USA Academic Team

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County student Carine Medellus, of Roselle, is one of only 20 college students nationwide named to the prestigious All-USA Academic Team and will receive a $5,000 scholarship. More than 2,400 students were nominated for this award.

Medellus is studying biology at Union and has a 4.0 grade-point average. She is the committee leader of Scholarship in Phi Theta Kappa, the vice president of the Research Club, an American Honors Program student and a peer tutor in the College’s Academic Learning Center.

Medellus is currently working on an undergraduate research project with her dedicated professors.

Team members were selected for their outstanding intellectual achievement, leadership, community, and campus engagement. The All-USA Academic Team is sponsored by Cengage, with additional support provided by PTK and the American Association of Community Colleges.

The All-USA program is widely recognized as the most prestigious academic honor for students attending associate degree-granting institutions. Each college may nominate two students for showing intellectual rigor and demonstrating academic achievement, leadership and civic growth. The program also recognizes students who extend their community college education to better themselves, their schools and their surrounding communities.

“We are deeply inspired by the achievements of this year’s All-USA Academic Team. With so much focus and pressure on which post-secondary institution a student attends, these students show that the real keys to success are hard work and determination,” said Edwin Robles, senior vice president and general manager, US Higher Education and Canada, Cengage.

“Community colleges play an important role in providing affordable education that helps students transition successfully to the workforce or a four-year institution. Despite facing significant enrollment headwinds since the pandemic, community colleges have been the most innovative in taking steps to make learning more flexible, affordable and accessible. We are proud to support these institutions and their students in their continued success.”

Additionally, Medellus was named a 2023 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship. Selection was based on the score earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition. Medellus received the highest score in New Jersey. The

program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and AACC.

“The Union community is very proud of Carine’s achievements and the recognitions she has earned during her time at Union. Her strong work ethic and passion for success are going to help her accomplish great things,” stated Union’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin “We

applaud the PTK faculty advisors and staff for their successful mentorship of Ms. Medellus. She has achieved what very few students have ever achieved.”

As for her plans after graduating from Union, Medellus has been selected as an undergraduate researcher at the University of Buffalo for this upcoming summer. She plans to transfer to a four-year university and study biochemistry, and her career goal is to earn a doctorate and work as a researcher. Medellus will be recognized during the AACC convention at PTK’s Presidents

Breakfast on Monday, April 3, in Denver, Colo.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso