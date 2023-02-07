Local teacher named teacher of the year for 2022-23

CRANFORD, NJ — Beth Lambe has been named the teacher of the year for Brookside Place Elementary School as part of the 2022-2023 Governor’s Educator of the Year Recognition Program.

“When I think of the teaching profession, the old adage ‘Choose a job that you love and you will never have to work a day in your life,’ always comes to mind. Not only do I love to teach, but I have fun each day I am with my students. I truly enjoy watching them grow and learn, especially when they are struggling and then finally have the ‘aha’ moment,” said Lambe, who has 31 years of teaching experience, with 29 years in the Cranford school district, first serving as a middle school teacher at Hillside Avenue School.

Lambe became a special education teacher at Brookside Place Elementary School 15 years ago. “I revel in watching them learn about the world around them, cultivate new talents, make new friends and develop the ability to problem-solve. Witnessing student growth, successes and improvements is an exceptionally rewarding experience,” Lambe said. “I have had the unique privilege to usher my students out into the world, only to watch them come back to Cranford as productive adults to raise their own children. Having my former students return to Cranford to work, raise their families and contribute to Cranford’s continued success as a caring community is one of my greatest accomplishments. I am honored to be recognized as Brookside Place School educator of the year.”

Lambe’s love of teaching extends beyond the classroom. She has served as a soccer coach, peer leader adviser, student council adviser, after-school sports adviser and mentor for junior year and senior year student teachers. Lambe has been the Cranford Education Association president and is currently the BPS representative to the CEA, a New Jersey Education Association consultant, a member of the Cranford Municipal Alliance and has been district webmaster. She has led the popular summer STEM camp, Camp Invention, in Cranford, serving as director for 24 summers. She is a past participant and recipient of the Pairing and Sharing Grant, as well as being student-nominated and recognized as an outstanding educator by the Cranford Fund for Educational Excellence in 1997.

Lambe has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Kean University, a substance awareness coordinator certification from Kean University, an Orton-Gillingham certification from Fairleigh Dickinson University, computer programming certification from Chubb Institute and a mental health/first aid certification.

“I have been happily married to my high school sweetheart, Louie, for 28 years. When I’m not teaching, I am the proud mom to my daughter, Gabrielle, a Cranford High School and Centenary University graduate, and my son, Patrick, a sophomore at Suffolk University in Boston. In addition to my human children, I also have two fur babies, Max and Sasha,” said Lambe.

