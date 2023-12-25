Local artist receives two renowned awards for her oil paintings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Deborah Leber, a Cranford-based artist, and the founder of Jersey Central Art Studios, has been honored recently with two distinguished awards for her oil paintings in 2023. Her painting “Monet’s Table” was awarded the “Macowin Tuttle Memorial” Award by the Salmagundi Club in New York City, one of America’s oldest arts organizations. Her painting “Tina Rose” earned the Georgie Read Barton Memorial Award from the Hudson Valley Art Association, which was incorporated in 1934. These awards celebrate Leber’s skill and expertise in oil painting, as well as her original and expressive style.

Leber is a versatile artist who works in various genres, such as landscape, still life and portrait. She draws inspiration from nature, sketches and photographs to capture intimate perspectives and unique views of the East Coast scenery. She has studied at Paier College of Art, The Arts Students League of New York and with notable artists such as Robert Beverly Hale, Harvey Dinnerstein, Daniel E. Greene and Ron Sherr. Her talent has been featured in publications such as The Artist’s Magazine and American Artist, and in books such as “The Best of Drawing” and “The Best of Pastels.”

Leber is also a passionate educator and community leader. She founded JCAS in 2000, a visual arts non-profit organization that has hosted various educational events, open studios and exhibitions, including the annual “Paint the Town Cranford” juried plein air show and sale. Through JCAS, Leber aims to promote and support the local arts scene and foster artistic growth and collaboration.

Leber was also elected to become a resident member at the Salmagundi Club in New York City in 2023, a professional and social club that was created in 1871 for the promotion of representational art.

Leber’s artwork is available for viewing and purchase at her website at dnleber.com and at her studio in Cranford.

Photos Courtesy of Deborah Leber