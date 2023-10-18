Ivy Charmatz to host a special evening of globally honored shorts films

CRANFORD, NJ — Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest-running short film exhibition and travel show, will partner with The Garden State Film Festival once again to present their nationally recognized “An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films,” sponsored by a generous contribution from Northfield Bank Foundation. The show will take place at The Cranford Theater on Thursday, Oct. 19, with the first film blasting on to the screen at 7 p.m. This special screening of world-renowned short films from the past and present is strongly recommended for ages 16 and older.

Asbury Shorts USA, now in its 42nd anniversary year, is a New York City-based national touring showcase of the world’s most renowned short films, specially selected for audiences who do not regularly attend film festivals.

This eclectic showcase combines award-winning films from the past with new global festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to view world-class short films on a real cinema screen rather than YouTube, smartphones or computers. Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman — “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “Ghostbusters Afterlife” — calls this event “the best short-film show I’ve ever seen.” The October presentation will feature the best in short film comedy, drama and animation in a fast-paced two-hour program.

“An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films” series has been presented at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; the Old Vic Theater in Chicago; SummerStage in Central Park; and the DGA Theater — Directors Guild of America — in Manhattan; the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif.; Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas, Texas; Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K.; the Osprey Arts Center in Nova Scotia, Canada; The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida; the Leminski Theater in Berlin; and other prestigious venues where audiences have enjoyed these amazing films.

Ivy Charmatz

The guest host of the show will be Ivy Charmatz. Charmatz is a graduate of Rutgers University and hails from Westfield. She is a senior vice president at Mercury’s New Jersey office, specializing in strategic communication, media relations and crisis management. For more than 20 years, Charmatz worked as a journalist creating content for print, broadcast and digital media.

Prior to joining Mercury, Charmatz was the executive producer of News and Special Projects at News 12 New Jersey, where she managed the “Ask Governor Murphy” program and was responsible for several of the station’s most popular series; most notably “On The Road,” which highlighted communities, organizations and people around New Jersey. She also created and produced several specials for the entire News 12 Network, including an exclusive sit-down interview with the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at their home in Atlanta.

Charmatz has won several of the television industry’s highest honors, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award, two Gracie Awards and three New York Emmy Awards. Additionally, her work has been recognized by organizations throughout the Tri-state area, such as The New York Press Club, Press Club of Long Island, Garden State Association of Black Journalists, the Salvation Army and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, among others.

Charmatz serves on the Advisory Board of Allaire Community Farm, a non-profit in Wall that helps special needs children, teens and adults battling mental health issues, as well as veterans struggling with PTSD. She is also chairperson of the leadership team for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of New Jersey’s Visionaries of the Year Campaign.

Doreen Sayegh, owner of the Cranford Theater said, “We are so proud to be part of hosting this important event.” The Cranford Theater is located at 25 North Ave. West, Cranford. Tickets are $15 and available online at bestshortfilmscranford.bpt.me/ or at the door, while supplies last.

Interested in volunteering for this event? Contact Diane Raver at [email protected] or 732-359-6467.