It’s always a good time to ‘Paws’ for Reading at the library

CRANFORD, NJ — Reading is a wonderful tool for learning, as well as a great escape into worlds of adventure, but some children need a little encouragement, both to read aloud and with others. Fortunately, the Cranford Public Library has something perfect to help encourage children to read: “Paws” for Reading.

This program has been offered since before she started working at the library eight years ago, said Lauren Antolino, principal librarian for the Children’s Department of the Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, in an interview with LocalSource on Monday, Feb. 13.

“We took a little break during the pandemic and had a virtual option, but now we’re back to once a month,” said Antolino. “We have certified therapy dogs come into the library. The children get a 10-minute session with the dogs, where they can read to the dogs. And the dogs, since they are therapy dogs, have a very relaxed temperament.”

Antolino explained that there is a certification process the dogs go through and, once they are certified, they can work with people. She said the group they work with is called The Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs Inc., out of Morris Plains. Authorized in all 50 states, this charitable organization will go to assisted living facilities, hospitals and other libraries around the state. “I’ve heard of some libraries having dogs come in during really stressful times, like finals,” Antolino added.

“People who bring their dogs in are volunteers and they do it out of the goodness of their hearts,” she continued. “Tonight, we are having two dogs come in. People who bring dogs in – they’re really nice people. Sometimes, we have more dogs. Last month, we had three, and next month, we have four.”

The program is an hour long, which is how long the dogs can sit in one place comfortably, said Antolino.

“It’s been really great for the kids, especially children who are a little scared and might not have the confidence or feel comfortable reading to adults or others,” she said. “It’s nice to see them come out of their shells.

“Some parents are putting off getting a dog and this is their dog time.”

Antolino admitted they are getting a pretty good turnout for this event.

“We used to do registration, but now we do no registration,” she said. “People can just show up and reserve a spot when they get here.

“Bright and Beautiful are the ones who are certified and they coordinate the people and dogs who are coming. So they really arrange it. I think people learn about their program that way. It seems to be a real labor of love.”

Antolino said it’s nice to see children building their confidence through “Paws” for Reading, as well as because they love to see the dogs. And she said the dogs are excited, too.

Sometimes, she said the children will hold the book so the dogs can see the pages, which she thought was adorable.

“I used to run this program, but my colleague, Cathy Queenan, has been running it for the past few months,” said Antolino. “She does a wonderful job. It’s nice to be a part of this program.

“We have a programming room that usually is pretty empty. We try to give them as much room as possible. So it’s the children, the trainer and the dogs.”

“Paws” for Reading becomes a family experience, she said, for children of all ages and their parents.

“Sometimes, the parents sit in the room on the side, but sometimes they browse the collection of books while the children read,” Antolino said. “It depends on the child’s confidence level. They are usually pretty good. Some are pretty comfortable and they have their younger siblings sit in.

“The children are usually kindergarten through second grade, although we have occasionally seen up to fifth grade. They like to spend time with the dogs. We’ve had toddlers come in and hang out with their older siblings, who are reading.

“My colleague, Leala, is running the program tonight.”

For many, the interaction between the children and dogs is a memory worth saving on film.

“Sometimes, the parents take pictures,” Antolino said. “It’s a nice photo op. Sometimes, the dogs fall asleep, and we tell the children that they enjoyed their reading.”

Photos by David VanDeventer