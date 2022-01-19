Girl Scout Cadette Troop 40836 creates a garden to say farewell

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Graduations typically mark a time when students end their educational careers at one institution and move on to the next adventure ahead. Many times, the focus is solely on the future and what lays ahead. This was not the case for Cranford Girl Scout Cadette Troop 40836.

Cadette Troop 40836, which had been together throughout their three years at Livingston Avenue School, felt compelled to give back to their second home even after graduation. Troop 40836 decided that the best way to honor their experience at LAS was to create a project that would help future generations of students. Troop 40836 created a plan to engineer a Mindfulness Garden, which would serve as a retreat for all LAS students.

This effort brought the Scouts together with their former school principal, Cari Lopez, to realize their vision for the school grounds. In order to fund their project, Troop leader Faith McDevitt said, “The girls had a two-day ‘Make and Bake Sale’ to raise funds for the garden and then built the garden after school and on weekends in September.” The process of envisioning and creating the Mindfulness Garden was more than just a way to give back to their beloved school; this was also an opportunity for team building. Cadette Grace McDevitt said, “By working on this project, I learned the importance of working together as a team, and patience.” This project has created a place at LAS where students can retreat for a moment of calm.

Cadette Troop 40836 was awarded the Bronze Award at a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Cranford United Methodist Church. They presented their project to the audience in attendance and proudly received their recognitions.

The Girl Scouts of Cranford has more than 1,139 members, making it one of the largest nonprofit organizations in town. The Cranford Service Unit is a part of the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Council, which is part of the Girl Scouts of the USA. For more information on the Girls Scouts of Cranford, visit www.cranfordgirlscouts.com.

Photos Courtesy of Nicole Savino Mulcahy