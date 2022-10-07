Get ready for annual Rubby Ducky Derby in Sperry Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Hanson Park Conservancy’s 11th annual Rubber Ducky Derby is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. The race is at Sperry Park in Cranford. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16.

On race day, more than 1,000 individually numbered rubber ducks will tumble over the falls at Sperry Park, racing to the finish line at the North Union Avenue Bridge. Numerous prizes for the fastest lucky duckies will be awarded. The top prize is a $250 TD Bank gift card.

Boy Scouts will be on hand to collect every rubber ducky after the race is completed. The ducks are then cleaned to be reused next year.

Ducks can be “purchased” at two locations: Periwinkle’s Fine Gifts and Home, 19 N. Union Ave., and the Cranford Canoe Club, 250 Springfield Ave., both in Cranford. Any remaining ducks can be purchased in Sperry Park on the day of the race, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, check social media for updates.

All proceeds benefit Hanson Park maintenance and educational programs. Hanson Park is located at 38 Springfield Ave. in Cranford.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Livelli