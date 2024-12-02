From grief to resiliency

By on No Comment

Cranford’s Township Committee proclaimed National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, observed in October, and Children’s Grief Awareness Day, observed every year on the third Thursday in November, during its official meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Pictured, Cranford Mayor Brian Andrews presents the proclamation to Pat Keefe, a board member of Imagine.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford’s Township Committee proclaimed National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, observed in October, and Children’s Grief Awareness Day, observed every year on the third Thursday in November, during its official meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The mission of Imagine is to support children and families coping with loss and to foster resiliency and emotional well-being for all those who grieve. Imagine currently is serving 600 children and family members in New Jersey, and among those Imagine is supporting six families in Cranford. Learn more about Image at imaginenj.org.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz

From grief to resiliency added by on
View all posts by editor →