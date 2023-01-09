First Presbyterian Church welcomes new senior pastor

CRANFORD, NJ — The members of First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, 11 Springfield Ave., Cranford, got an early Christmas gift this year: a new pastor. After a two-year period without a permanent minister, the church has announced its new pastor/head of staff, the Rev. Jin Bae.

Ordained in the Presbyterian Church in November 1998, Bae was previously at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield. He has a master’s degree in theology from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea; a master’s degree of divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.; and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Bae has had a variety of senior leadership positions throughout his career and has led multiple mission trips, to the Philippines, Peru, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Mexico.

“Rev. Bae stood out from the more than 80 candidates’ resumes we reviewed,” said church member and search committee co-chairperson Laura Holcomb. “We couldn’t be more excited for him to help us be the church we want to be for the Cranford community.”

Search committee member Fred Fitzgerald, a member of the congregation for more than 25 years, agreed.

“Listening to Rev. Bae preach during the search process blew me away,” said Fitzgerald. “His sense of humor, genuine love of people and deep faith make him a wonderful choice for our next pastor.”

Photo Courtesy of Laura Simone