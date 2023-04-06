First Presbyterian Church of Cranford announces Holy Week and Easter events

CRANFORD, NJ — The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, 11 Springfield Ave., Cranford, invites everyone to experience Easter. Encounter the peaceful, reassuring and forgiving presence of God as the Rev. Jin Bae brings the 2,000-year-old Holy Week story to life. Children have several special responsibilities during Holy Week services and a fun Easter Egg Hunt with games this year is being planned.

Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.: The story continues as Jesus’ Last Supper with His disciples before His death on the cross is remembered. Bae will invite everyone to consider Jesus, who washed the disciples’ feet as a symbolic gesture and will soon wash away everyone’s sins on the cross. Communion by intinction is also offered.

Easter Sunrise Service, April 9, at 7 a.m.: Come enjoy the spring air as the sun rises, celebrating the triumph of life over death and light over darkness. Bring a flower from your garden and flower the cross in the front lawn. Some will also be provided.

Traditional Easter Service, April 9, at 10 a.m.: It will be an exciting Easter worship service at FPCC! Children will brighten the Sanctuary by carrying flowers forward and placing them on the Chancel, in the front of the Sanctuary. After the children’s message, “Busy Bags” will keep little ones entertained. Together, Easter will be celebrated with open Communion and all are welcome to join in. In a beloved tradition, you are invited to come forward to sing the “Hallelujah Chorus” with the choir at the end of the service. This Service will also be live-streamed to Facebook and YouTube.

Easter egg hunt, games and family fun, April 9, immediately following worship. Come for worship, stay for the Easter Egg Hunt and fun games in the Bates Hall gym. In case of inclement weather, the Egg Hunt will take place inside, for children ages 12 and younger. Pre-register for this event at firstprescranford.org/easter.

As the body of Christ empowered by the Holy Spirit, First Presbyterian Church of Cranford seeks to live God’s Word and inspire others to embrace Jesus’ commandment to love one another as the Lord loves us. For more information, contact the church office at 908-276-8440 or visit the website at firstprescranford.org/Easter. The handicapped entrance on the Cleveland Plaza side is open and available for use.