Early Childhood Education Advocates names new board president

CRANFORD, NJ — Early Childhood Education Advocates Inc., a nonprofit organization that is a legislative voice for the child care industry in New Jersey, has announced it has selected a new board president, Gigi Schweikert.

Schweikert, who serves as chief executive officer of Lightbridge Academy in Iselin, is replacing Guy Falzarano at the helm of ECEA. Falzarano, the founder of Lightbridge Academy, who started ECEA in 2019, announced his retirement on Friday, July 8.

“I am excited about my new role with ECEA, as there are many pressing issues in New Jersey that require a strong, steady voice from the child care industry,” Schweikert said. “I have had the opportunity to work with Guy since 2014 and watch him lend a knowledgeable voice in support of our industry. I look forward to amplifying his work and ensuring the state’s child care industry continues to have a vital seat at the table.”

Overseeing the lobbying efforts for about 3,000 child care centers in New Jersey, Schweikert works with the ECEA board of trustees, with representatives from a number of other child care centers in New Jersey. The team also has a management arm, as well as lobbying and public relations services. The ECEA works closely with the national Early Care & Education Consortium.

In addition to her volunteer role as ECEA board president, Schweikert oversees all aspects of Lightbridge’s strategy, leadership, governance and operations. She has been instrumental in growing the company to 64 franchise units, with expansion into seven states.

Lightbridge Academy has received numerous accolades through the years, including Newsweek’s Best Customer Award, Franchise Times Top 200 list and ranking for the seventh year on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. During her tenure, Schweikert has helped create a foundation of clearly defined values and a deep culture of care, and has emerged as a leader in the educational child care sector.

Early in her career, Schweikert was the director of the United Nations Child Care Center and later developed and managed on-site employer-sponsored child care programs for numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Schweikert’s advocacy work extends internationally and includes her serving as a board member for the Early Care & Education Consortium, as an advisory board member for Marco Polo World School and as a board member for Seton Hall University in South Orange.

Photo Courtesy of Jonathan Jaffe