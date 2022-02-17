DiCiurcio joins NJBankers executive committee

CRANFORD, NJ — The New Jersey Bankers Association announces the appointment of Joanna DiCiurcio to its executive committee.

DiCiurcio is the retail market executive for PNC Bank’s central New Jersey market, comprising 10 retail bank regions and 120 retail bank branches. DiCiurcio’s career at PNC included stops in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Pa.; she has served as regional manager, sales and service manager and product manager. She began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, where her work as an economic research analyst included writing a quarterly publication on banking legislation and policy.

“We’re excited to have Joanna on our executive committee. Her depth of banking knowledge, especially in the retail market space, will be an asset to the committee and our membership,” said John E. McWeeney Jr., president and CEO of NJBankers.

“Since joining the board in 2020, I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for NJBankers’ work and impact in our state and industry. I’m pleased and proud to join the executive committee and continue my service to the board,” said DiCiurcio.

Photo Courtesy of Erin Suckiel