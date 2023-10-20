‘Creepy Cranford’ comes to Livingston Avenue School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Livingston Avenue School PTA in Cranford will be hosting a Family-Friendly Haunted House on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. The entire school will be transformed into “Creepy Cranford.” This event will support the PTA, which works directly with Livingston Avenue School to provide everything that students need to be successful. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Livingston Avenue School PTA.

The family-fun will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the spooks and chills. The cost is $5 per person. The address is 75 Livingston Ave., Cranford. For more information, visit https://laspta.digitalpto.com or reach out to [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Lisa Pizzuta