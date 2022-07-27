Cranford’s library opens Native Seed Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library has opened a Native Seed Library. The library opened with a celebration on Saturday, June 25. Community members participated in a variety of arts and crafts for creators of all ages and picked up free seeds. Library employees were joined by members of the Green Thumb Garden Club, the Hanson Park Conservancy, the Native Plant Society of New Jersey and the Garden Club of Cranford.

The seed library is open during library hours. Community members are invited to take the seeds that they need, no more than three packets per week, and grow them at home. This project was funded by a grant from New Jersey American Water.

Photos Courtesy of Lauren Antolino