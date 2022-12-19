Cranford United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. HyunHui Kim as its new pastor. She is the first woman and person of color to serve as pastor in the church’s 150-year history. She uses her deep theological and philosophical understanding of race, gender, sexuality and social class, along with East-West comparative studies, to enrich ministries challenged by the complexity of a global world.

Kim is passionate about justice ministry and supporting the lives of the oppressed and marginalized by cultivating healing spaces for their wholeness and well-being. “What the justice ministry aims at,” she said, “is to expand the kin(g)dom of God that Jesus talked about over and over to his followers, seeking the radically inclusive community.”

Kim was born, raised and educated in South Korea but came to New Jersey in 2006. She earned a master’s degree in divinity and a doctorate in theological and philosophical studies at Drew Theological School.

“It is my great pleasure to serve God as the new pastor of Cranford UMC,” said Kim. “I am confident in God’s grace and excited to be where God has led me. What is most exciting about being the pastor of Cranford UMC is that it is a reconciling congregation.” Reconciling ministries celebrate LGBTO+ persons.

Under Kim’s leadership, Cranford UMC seeks to increase its efforts to support those who are racially and sexually marginalized, becoming a bridge to connect them with one another and standing for justice, equity, and dignity for each and every individual. “All are invited to experience the healing and liberating power of God,” said Kim.

Photo Courtesy of Carolyn Milhiser