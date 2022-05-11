Cranford resident takes part in presentation of ‘Women at the Well’ initiative

WATCHUNG, NJ — S. Deirdre Mullan visited Mount Saint Mary Academy on World Water Day, Tuesday, March 22, to discuss with administration, faculty, staff, and students the importance of water resources for impoverished countries in conjunction with the “Mercy Girl Effect: Women at the Well” initiative.

Mullan had lunch in the Heritage Room with members of the Student Council Executive Board before her afternoon presentation to the student body in the S. Lisa D. Gambacorto Theater.

As part of the Mercy Girl Effect Project, the Student Council Executive Board is raising money for wells to be built in impoverished areas where women and girls have to walk long distances to get water. Each well costs $5,000; so far, the Student Council Executive Board has raised more than $18,000. The goal for the end of this year is to be able to provide the funds for four wells, $20,000.

Student Caitlin Cotter of Cranford said, “S. Deirdre’s presentation emphasized the importance of supporting this initiative and raising awareness for water carriers. It is so important that, as a school community, we continue to support individuals and communities that do not have direct access to clean water and work toward assisting those in need.”

Photo Courtesy of Michelle Daino