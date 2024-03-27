Cranford named as part of Film Ready Communities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, announced on Wednesday, March 13, that Cranford was named among 14 other municipalities and four counties in New Jersey as Film Ready Communities. Cranford has served as host to many productions over the years, working together with the NJMPTVC for almost 20 years, and this solidifies the community as a top choice for filmmakers.

“Location scouts always point to the diversity of housing styles and downtown buildings that fit any era,” said Kathleen Miller Prunty, township commissioner and liaison to the Downtown Management Corporation board.

The Victorian homes of Holly Street were chosen to film “Mothers’ Instinct,” set in the 1960s, starring A-list actors Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Other notable films include: “Maybe I Do,” starring Dianne Keaton and Emma Roberts; “Daughter of the Bride,” starring Marcia Gay Harden and Aidan Quinn; “Far from Heaven,” starring Dennis Quaid and Julianne Moore; “Guess Who,” starring Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher; “Jersey Girls” and HBO’s “Plot Against America.”

“Film production companies are looking for cooperation but also predictability when selecting a location. The Cranford Police Department and DMC have always worked to make the process easy while ensuring that Cranford’s interests are protected. There are companies that specifically request Cranford because they like working here,” Miller Prunty added.

Cranford was also selected as the locale for television shows, including “Pete & Pete” and “Ed,” and commercials for the Super Bowl, Dunkin’ Donuts and State Farm Insurance.

“It’s always fun to see the crowds of residents watching the productions and hoping to see their favorite stars. We always appreciate when casts and crews patronize our local businesses. I’ve met people who returned to Cranford to visit our restaurants and stores after productions ended. It’s great to have a reputation as a welcoming town for business and entertainment,” Miller Prunty said.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz