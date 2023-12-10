Cranford kicks off annual Home for the Holidays House Tour

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Five beautiful Cranford homes warmly welcomed the public to visit on Sunday, Dec. 3. Cranford’s annual Home for the Holidays House Tour takes place the first weekend each December and is now in its 32nd year.

The Cranford Woman’s Club puts on this event each year. It’s an important fundraiser for scholarships, Cranford Family Care, Cranford First Aid Squad, Project Home and other philanthropic events.

This year, 350 tickets were sold. Attendees were guided through each home by volunteers, who shared information on the special historical and decorating details of each one. Additional festive decorations were provided by the Green Thumb Garden Club and the Cranford Garden Club.

The five homes that participated were the Hearns Home, the Bush Home, the Russo Home, the Perez Home and the Niblock Home, which offered refreshments to visitors.

“Each year, we feature new houses on the tour, so there’s always something new,” said Julia Corbett Davis, managing partner for RIOT PR. “Many of the homes in Cranford are historic and homeowners have taken pains to restore and renovate them. In addition, it’s a festive way to start the holiday season. We always feature all types of homes, though we do try to get three of the five as historic or Victorian-style homes, as that is a notable feature of Cranford.”

In addition to basking in the uniqueness and glory of each household, guests were also able to take in the holiday spirit — as homes were stunningly adorned in Christmas décor.

The Russo Home’s construction began in 1894 and was completed in 1896 by original owner Henry Sanderson, who gifted it to his daughter, Emily, in the early 1900s. Rich Russo purchased the house in 2006 and is believed to be the fifth or sixth owner. The home was renovated but kept with the character of the house while blending a modern feel. During the renovations on the third floor, Russo found an early 1900s Silvertone phonograph, as well as a collection of 78-rpm records. The phonograph works perfectly and is in the foyer of the home — ready to play Christmas 78s from Russo’s extensive collection.

The Bush Home was built in 1907 and sits on a beautiful half-acre property, which extends down to the river where there’s a fire pit to enjoy. The house was purchased in 1998 and renovations were completed in 2003. It has three floors and three fireplaces. The third floor was originally servants’ quarters.

The Hearns Home was once a 1959 ranch and transformed into a two-story. The family’s favorite room is in the cozy basement where they all love to gather. The room is a testament to the family’s Cranford roots. There you will see a canoe club sign and an oar, as well as a framed Cranfordopoly board.

The Perez Home was originally a bungalow in 1920. In 2020, it underwent a complete transformation and is now a two-story home, which preserved its original character to harmonize with the neighboring homes.

The Niblock House was built in 1900 by J. Walter Thompson around 1900. It was built for his wife as a summer home. George and Helen Niblock, along with their children, Emma and Magnus, purchased the home in 2022 and have been updating, while keeping the historic integrity of the house. Some of the home’s standouts include a cozy library with a peacock motif; an original chestnut staircase in the foyer; and a Norwegian tapestry woven by Helen’s grandmother in 1937, which was showcased at the 1937 Paris Exposition and the Norwegian Pavilion at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York.

Music by Cranford High School’s Madrigal singers were featured in three homes, along with a pop-up holiday band at another home.

To learn more about The Cranford Woman’s Club, visit https://cranfordwc.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta