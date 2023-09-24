Cranford Girl Scouts visit the state capitol

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 15 fourth-grade Girl Scout Juniors and two second-grade Girl Scout Brownies from Cranford, from five Girl Scout troops in Service Unit 48, traveled to the New Jersey State House in Trenton to learn about the history of New Jersey government, the role of government and the Girl Scouts’ role as citizens.

“Offering my Girl Scouts a variety of experiences is really important to me,” said Erin Muldoon, a Girl Scout Junior Troop 45012 co-leader chaperoning the trip. “Activities, which are engaging, make the learning more fun and memorable. So, what better way to make the somewhat boring topic of laws and government fun than a visit to the State House, where it all takes place.”

The girls began the day traveling back in time to 1776 at the Old Barracks Museum, a location built in 1758 as a French and Indian War military barracks, eventually becoming an army hospital overseeing smallpox inoculations for the Continental Army. The crucial victory of the Battle of Trenton, overseen by George Washington, was also shared with the Girl Scouts, as they were recruited by live reenactors in the Continental Army.

“The story of George Washington’s crossing and how the British thought the early, smaller run on Trenton by local militia was the entire advancement the British were warned about by their spies was a favorite part of the day,” said Parker, from Girl Scout Junior Troop 41267.

After traveling back in time, the Girl Scouts visited the New Jersey State House, where the Office of Legislative Services Tour Office provided information on the site’s history, art, architecture and the legislative process. The Girl Scouts visited the Senate and Assembly chambers and spoke with women who support the State House in roles such as attorneys and law enforcement.

“The trip gave me more career ideas, which may be fun, while also helping others,” said Payton, from Girl Scout Junior Troop 40042.

The day wrapped up with the Girl Scouts participating in a Make-A-Law! program, provided by the Office of Legislative Services Tour Office. The Girl Scouts had the opportunity to deliberate a piece of pending legislation as mock senators. They considered opposing arguments and developed reasoned conclusions before voting on the issue.

“The day was very fun and we learned about how bills get turned into laws, our democracy and got to debate a bill. It was very fun,” said Angela from Girl Scout Junior Troop 40903.

“I loved being recruited as a soldier to Washington’s Revolutionary Army and then being elected as a state senator to pass laws,” said Becca, from Girl Scout Junior Troop 45012. “Our visit to the Old Barracks and the NJ Statehouse was fun!”

“To be toured through the State House, learning so many things, by intelligent and inspiring women, won’t be something these Girl Scouts will soon forget,” Muldoon said. “I wish that when I was a fourth-grader someone told me that I already had a voice, that it mattered and to go ahead and use it.”

The Girl Scouts of Cranford boasts more than 1,139 Girl Scout members in 71 troops and Juliettes, making it one of the largest non-profit organizations in town. The Cranford Service Unit is a part of the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Council, which is part of the Girl Scouts of the USA. If your family is interested in learning more about local Girl Scouts or to find out more information on the Girls Scouts of Cranford, visit www.cranfordgirlscouts.com.

Photos Courtesy of Nicole Savino Mulcahy