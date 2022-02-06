Cranford BOE meeting canceled due to mask refuser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — For two years now, wearing a mask has been a key protection against COVID-19, in addition to vaccines and booster shots. In Cranford, at the Board of Education’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, one parent in attendance refused to put on a mask when asked and when ordered. The refusal caused a disruption and led to the meeting’s suspension and ultimate cancellation.

After a presentation, on seeing the parent without a mask during the meeting, Cranford Board of Education attorney Jennifer Osborne addressed the public.

“I just wanted to remind everyone in the audience that we are currently still under an executive order, which requires us to wear masks in all school buildings,” Osborne said during the meeting. “So if there’s anyone in the audience that is not wearing a mask, we invite you to take a disposable one. Mr. (Michael) Mangini has a box walking through the audience. We are also livestreaming this meeting virtually, so you’re also welcome to leave the public meeting in person and attend virtually at home, if you are unable to wear a mask.”

After an apparent refusal, Osborne doubled down on her request.

“I would just add that we are not able to have anyone in attendance who is not wearing a mask, so we will have to ask you to leave the building if you are not willing to put one on,” Osborne said. “If we are unable to have full attendance wearing a mask, we will stop the meeting to contact the police department. So again, we just want to let everybody know and offer disposable masks that Mr. Mangini has.”

After another apparent refusal, it was decided to suspend the meeting until the executive order was in full compliance. The meeting was then canceled.

A written statement by Cranford Public Schools on Saturday, Jan. 29, detailed the reason that no board business was conducted at the Cranford Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.

“Unfortunately, the Cranford Board of Education had to abruptly end the Jan. 24 meeting just a few minutes into the session, after a member of the public refused to wear a mask in accordance with Executive Order 281, which reinstates Executive Orders 251 and 253,” the statement said. “The board is compelled to follow all laws, including executive orders. The board is fully aware that not all individuals agree with this executive order and/or may qualify for a medical exception. For these reasons, the board provides an opportunity to take part in board meetings both in person and virtually. The individual was informed that they could participate virtually and refused.

“They were also offered a mask on more than one occasion and refused,” it continued. “Rather than contacting the police, the board chose to end the meeting, so it could be in compliance with the executive order. It is extremely unfortunate that this occurred, as the district had official business that needed to be acted upon for the good of the school community, which also impacts the community at large. Moreover, the cessation of the meeting robbed residents of the opportunity to take part in the public proceedings and have their voices heard. Moving forward, we expect that all attendees will be respectful and compliant, allowing official business to take place and affording fellow residents the opportunity for their voices to be heard.”