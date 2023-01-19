College Women’s Club to host first meeting of 2023

CRANFORD, NJ — The College Women’s Club of Cranford will hold its first meeting and program of 2023 on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Jardine Academy, 75 Rod Smith Place, Cranford. The meeting is free and open to the public. Michael Norris will be presenting on the Met Cloisters and gardens and other destinations in northern Manhattan.

The club has a long history in Cranford of providing free educational programs and scholarships to Cranford residents who are embarking on their first year of college. Students can check with their high school guidance counselors for scholarship applications.

The meeting is at 7 p.m., a meet-and-greet with members is at 7:30 p.m., and the program is at 8 p.m. The club’s annual tea will be on Sunday, April 16. For more information on events and membership, visit collegewomensclubcranford.com or email [email protected]

