College Women’s Club to host cornhole tournament

CRANFORD, NJ — The College Women’s Club of Cranford invites the community to the first program of the new club year on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m., at its new meeting location, Jardine Academy, 75 Rod Smith Place, Cranford, for some light refreshments and a cornhole tournament. This event is free, and all are welcome.

The club members welcome back their favorite team from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to coach them through this event: Marlo Sutphin, manager, community health; Andre Gammon, community health representative; and Lauren Feldman, community events coordinator, government programs, community outreach. This program is provided by Braven Health, a Medicare plan built by Horizon BCBSNJ, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health.

The club, which is celebrating 90 years in the community, is looking for new members. It is devoted to raising scholarship funds for Cranford residents who are graduating from high school and embarking on college. The club also provides free workshops and lectures as part of its general meetings. For more information, visit collegewomensclubcranford.com, email cranfordcollegeclub@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook or Instagram page.

