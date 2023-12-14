CDC Theatre is off to see ‘The Wizard’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — For local theater-goers, there’s no place like CDC Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz” opened on Friday, Dec. 8, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 17. Tickets are going fast and some of the shows are already sold-out.

Directed by Colleen Renee Lis, the show stays true to the original script. Nearly two hours, with a short break in between sets, “The Wizard of Oz” is fast-paced and extraordinary.

The beloved “Over the Rainbow” is gorgeously sung by Nina Randazzo, who plays Dorothy. Throughout the play, Randazzo truly recreates the Judy Garland role, not only with her vocal inflections but in gesture and movement.

Toto, played by a rescue dog named Dottie — adopted by director Lis — nearly steals the show when escaping from Miss Gulch/Witch, brilliantly played by Ann Minski. When Toto reappears onstage, illustrating that he got away from Gulch, the audience roars with laughter and applause.

The tornado illusion is recreated with computer graphics on a screen, flashing lights and dry ice. And when Dorothy is no longer in Kansas, the stage turns technicolor. Children are absolutely adorable as the Munchkins. Dressed in the most vibrant colors imaginable, they dance and sing the classics, “We Welcome You to Munchkinland,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead” and “The Lollipop Guild.” Everyone is joyous and in perfect sync with each other as they gracefully dance and move around the stage. Harrison Heiss is a true standout, recreating the signature sneer of an original Munchkin, while remaining jolly.

Deb Feldman plays a duo role of Glinda, the Good Witch and Aunt Em.

The Munchkins direct Dorothy to follow “The Yellow Brick Road” and there she meets the Scarecrow, played by Betty Mack; the Tin Man, played by Alan Gonzalez; and the Lion, played by Mark Zebro Jr. These three characters also played duo roles of Hunk, Hickory and Zeke, respectively. Joel Redmount plays Uncle Henry and a guard. Ian Federgreen plays both Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz.

During intermission, Becky Randazzo of Cranford, mother of Nina Randazzo, said, “I’m enjoying every minute of it. She’s having a great time with it.”

Lisette Radmaker, of Mt. Laurel, was there in honor of the late Bob Pells, who was paid tribute to in the CDC Community Theatre playbill. Pells was a long-time CDC member. Pells is her daughter’s boyfriend’s grandfather. “The music and dancing are wonderful,” Radmaker said. “They’re doing such a good job.”

After the show, Lis was spotted holding Dottie, who played Toto, in her arms. Dottie was now dressed as Dorothy, wearing a cute gingham dress and small blue ribbons in the fur on her head. Children flocked around Dottie to pet her.

“This is the start of her career,” said Lis, who was glowing. She explained that she adopted Dottie back in August 2022. Dottie came from a hoarding situation. She’s a mutt who is part poodle and part terrier but may also be a mix of something else. Originally, Lis said she was going to adopt another dog, but it was Dottie with whom she truly connected. For the role of Toto, Lis said, “There was no other candidate than her.” She also said that, during rehearsals and performances, Dottie is kept as “comfortable as possible.”

Federgreen, who plays the Wizard, said he has loved “The Wizard of Oz” since he first saw it back when he was in first grade. “It’s fun to see little kids carrying it on,” he said.

Minski, who plays the Witch, said, “It’s such an iconic role. It’s the role of a lifetime.”

Zebro, who plays the Lion, said he grew up watching “The Wizard of Oz.” The Lion stood out to him because he was “full of love” and he wanted to emulate that. “He was bursting to come out of his shell,” Zebro said.

Mack, who plays the Scarecrow, said she was very excited about having a role where she could be so physical.

Gonzalez, who plays the Tin Man, said his character was “nothing but heart” and that “this whole show was a dream.”

Randazzo, who plays Dorothy, said she has been acting since she was 5 years old. “I always loved Judy Garland,” she said. “The show was so much fun.”

“The Wizard of Oz” is produced by Shannon Ludlum and Mike Burdick. Andrea Redmount is the stage manager. Hannah Elarmo is the music director. Jordyn Sava is the choreographer. Mark Reilly is the lighting director.

Magical wands were sold at the concession stand.

The Wizard of Oz will be playing at CDC through Sunday, Dec. 17. For tickets, visit https://www.cdctheatre.org/the-wizard-of-oz.html.

Photos Courtesy of Andrea Redmount