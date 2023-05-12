Before ‘Hamilton’ there was ‘In the Heights’ and it’s coming to CDC Theatre in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — The final production of CDC Theatre’s 104th season, “In the Heights,” is set to run every weekend from now to Saturday, May 20. Lin Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway show burst onto the stage in 2008. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book and Score, as well as for Direction and Choreography, winning four awards: Best Musical, Original Score, Choreography and Orchestration.

The musical tells the story of three days in the vibrant community of Manhattan’s Washington Heights — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures; where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

“We are excited to at last be able to produce this show. Circumstances and pandemic restrictions caused it to be postponed but we were committed to having the chance to present it.” said Joe Leo, the show’s producer. “Once we were able to add it to this season, we had one of the biggest audition turnouts ever at the theater and have assembled a wonderful cast from throughout the state.”

The music of “In the Heights” takes its cues from the diverse Latin community it represents, infusing hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music into the score with lyrics about life, love, community and the American dream. There are eight shows, including two matinees. For tickets and more information, visit cdctheatre.org.