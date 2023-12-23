A new twist on Christmas Eve comes to Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — As Christmas approaches, First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, 11 Springfield Ave., invites people to a heartwarming Christmas Eve worship service. On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., there will be a celebration tailored for families, complete with a charming children’s musical, glowsticks to light up the night and a photobooth for capturing those cherished family moments.

The heart of the celebration: A children’s musical “Christmas special delivery”

Performed by the children’s choir, this short musical delivers a heartwarming Christmas message for all ages. Performers range in age from second to sixth grade and, while it can be a bit unpredictable, it will be fun.

Glowsticks aglow: A safe and festive illumination

In the spirit of safety, each child will receive a glowstick in place of a traditional candle, which we will light all together. Each glowstick symbolizes the unity and light that the Christmas season brings. Let the gentle radiance of these glowsticks create a truly magical atmosphere, as you come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus with hope and love.

Capture the moment: Photobooth fun for the whole family

What’s a celebration without capturing those precious moments? The Christmas Eve service features a photo booth where you and your loved ones can create lasting memories. Dress up in festive attire, strike a pose and take a cherished family photo with your phone that will serve as a reminder of the joyous moments shared during this special season.

You’re invited: An unforgettable evening

A warm invitation is extended to you, your family and friends to come on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. for a celebration filled with love, laughter and the true spirit of Christmas. This family-friendly worship service promises to be a memorable experience for everyone.

The traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be at 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstprescranford.org/Christmas.