Zimmermann elected chair of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges

CRANFORD, NJ — Union County College congratulates Mary M. Zimmermann, chairperson of the college’s board of governors, for being elected chairperson of the executive committee of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges. The NJCCC provides statewide leadership for the advancement of New Jersey’s 18 community colleges.

Zimmermann, of Summit, is a 2001 alumna of Union County College and a zealous advocate for the needs of Union students. She has served as a member of the college’s board of trustees for more than a decade. She is also a member and prior chairperson of the College’s foundation board. Prior to being elected as chairperson of the NJCCC, she served as vice chairperson and is the Union County College board liaison to the NJCCC. On a national level, Zimmermann previously served on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Association of Community College Trustees and regularly represents the college at ACCT events.

Zimmermann is a self-described professional volunteer. In recognition of this, in 2019, she received the Women of Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Union County Commission on the Status of Women sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners through the Union County Office on Women. Zimmermann is an active volunteer with SAGE Eldercare’s Meals on Wheels program and the Loaves and Fishes food pantry at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit. She volunteers with the Summit Affordable Housing Corporation and served for 16 years as one of five commissioners for the Summit Housing Authority, which deals with affordable housing for low-income residents of Summit. She also finds time to assist the United Way of Summit.

“Union County College is proud of Mrs. Zimmermann’s election as chair of the NJCCC. She is an exemplary member of our boards and an outstanding community leader who has dedicated many years of service to the NJCCC,” said Union County College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel. “There is no one more deserving of this leadership role. Her commitment to and passion for Union’s students is unmatched. She is an asset to our boards, and we are fortunate to have her represent Union at the state level.”