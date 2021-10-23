‘Safe Streets Campaign’ introduced at Cranford Township Committee meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — During her mayoral remarks at the Cranford Township Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty introduced the “Slow Down in Our Town: Anti-Speeding and Safe Streets Campaign” and showcased the accompanying lawn signs.

“We’re serious about speeding and making our streets safer for everyone — pedestrians of all ages, whether you’re pushing a stroller, walking to school, using a cane or using a wheelchair,” Prunty said during the meeting. “We have been working with the police department on an anti-speeding campaign that’s aimed at making the streets safer for drivers and for pedestrians. We all share the streets. The police have launched a very comprehensive approach. We are very serious about tackling this problem, and the police department’s program is quite comprehensive. It’s not just signs; they’re not just slogans; they’re not just push-button crossing signs. If you would like these signs for your street and in front of your house, just contact the police department — police@cranfordnj.org — put a ‘sign’ in the subject, and give your name and address.

“Cranford is a very walkable town, and, in this township committee, the police department, Pedestrian and Bike Safety Committee, we are all dedicated to making sure it is a safe, walkable town for everyone,” she continued. “So, I’d like to compliment the police department and the work they’ve already done on this and more to come.”

Commissioner Jason Gareis said that signs have started going out to the public, which is the first part of the campaign. He added that the second part of the campaign entails targeting enforcement concerning both speeding and distracted drivers throughout town.

“As the mayor indicated, the police department has launched their campaign … ‘Slow Down in our Town,’ and it coincides with October, which is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Beginning last week, we had a few signs out,” Gareis said during the meeting. “On Sunday, the police also had some signs out at the street fair, and people had to sign up for them as well. Starting today, you’ll be able to request them via email.

“The first part of the campaign will deal with the signs and getting the signs out to residents, and then the second part will entail more of a mobilization of our police department,” he continued. “That is for more targeted enforcement of both speeding and distracted drivers throughout our town, and we hope that this kind of two-fold approach will curb some of the speeding that we’ve seen in recent months here throughout our town.”

Gareis highlighted the additional efforts the police department and the traffic bureau have taken to keep residents safer, such as new safety measures and installations.

“One measure that is used that a lot of people see on a somewhat regular basis are the rectangular rapid flashing beacons, or the RRFBs,” said Gareis. “We have 25 now throughout our town. In 2020, 10 were installed. In 2021, we’ve installed 15 more, and I believe there are three more left to come. Aside from those rapid flashing beacons, we also have a number of radar signs throughout town. I believe we have seven total.

“Some residents may have seen four new ones that are currently on Orange Avenue near the school, as well as Orchard, Lincoln and Walnut,” he continued. “Everyone is familiar with those, where you go by and your speed will flash, and, on that level, it’s nice to let people know if they’re going a little too quick, but what’s important to know is that those devices also provide our police department with valuable feedback. So those record the speeds, as well as the times that those speeds are recorded. The traffic unit has the ability to understand whether or not there is a speeding problem at any particular point, where those signs are set up.

“If any resident does have a specific concern about speeding on a particular street, I would encourage them to reach out to our traffic unit, and a radar sign can be set up for some amount of time in a particular area where they would also be able to get that data and find out if, in fact, there is an ongoing problem in your area.”

Gareis continued his praise of the Cranford Police Department and mentioned a phone app that the department was now using.

“I would encourage everyone to keep an eye out for the rollout of our police department’s app, which should be out in the next few weeks,” he said. “That will allow our residents to interact with our police department on a much faster and streamlined approach … and that app would allow that concern to immediately go to the traffic unit for near-instant transmission to the right department and, hopefully, quicker response to items such as this.

“I, for one, am excited to see how the app rolls out. I know the chief is very excited as well, as his command structure is very excited to kind of use the app and see where it goes,” Gareis continued. “If you have any more questions regarding any of the traffic-related items or any of the other kinds of public safety videos, I encourage anyone to watch, whether that be on YouTube, on the Cranford Police Department’s YouTube page or through their Facebook page. They are very active and there are a number of videos. I thank the police department for their ongoing efforts and their progressive and forward-thinking approach to look at ways to keep our residents safe, not only through National Pedestrian Safety Month, but again throughout the year.”