Union County College celebrates completion of Roy W. Smith Theater renovation

CRANFORD, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Union County College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a massive renovation of the Roy W. Smith Theater on the Cranford campus. The college’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin, welcomed guests and noted how transformative this improved and modernized space will be for students. Present for the ceremony were Union County Commissioners Christopher Hudak, Bette Jane Kowalski and Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded; Union County College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel; and Union County College board of governors Chairperson Mary M. Zimmermann and Vice Chairperson Lawrence D. Bashe. After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, theater students entertained attendees with a brief performance in the new space.

The comprehensive renovation of the theater included a complete redesign, new interior finishes and seating, new state-of-the-art lighting upgrades, acoustical improvements, and new information technology and audio-visual equipment. The theater now has maple-finish wall and ceiling panels, acoustical wall panels at the rear for reverberation control, LED lighting, new retractable theatrical lighting, and allocated seating that complies with federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. The 10-month renovation began in June 2020 and was substantially completed in April.

This project was made possible thanks to the Union County Board of County Commissioners’ approval of the college’s request for funding via the state’s Chapter 12 program.

“Our students deserve a space where they can perform and learn. This new multiuse venue will allow our theater arts majors to practice their craft with pride. The updated and modern space will allow the college to host speakers and events for the benefit of our students to enhance their educational experience,” said McMenamin.

For more information about Union County College, including the theater program, visit www.ucc.edu.