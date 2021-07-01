Couple from Cranford and West Orange set a wedding date

CRANFORD, NJ — Leonard and Barbara Niro, of Cranford, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Morgan Niro, to Sean Edward Hector, son of Edward and Betty Hector, of West Orange.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Georgian Court University and is employed by the Franklin Township Board of Education as an elementary school teacher. The groom-to-be is a graduate of Kean University and a fourth-generation firefighter employed by the West Orange Fire Department.

A May 2022 wedding is planned in Manchester, Vt.