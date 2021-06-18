Cranford High School hosts Senior Awards Ceremony program

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford High School Principal Mark Cantagallo congratulated seniors for giving four years of service to their school and striving to do their best academically at the Senior Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 7.

“This moment did not come easily. You contributed many hours of effort, hard work and scholarship so that you might achieve this success,” said Cantagallo. “We are very grateful to the many organizations in the Cranford community, both philanthropic and civic, that have donated so richly to honor you tonight. Like the members of the faculty of Cranford High School, they recognize your labor; the very presence of these individuals pays tribute to your work as young citizens of Cranford. We are duly proud of you.

“Parents, come celebrate with us tonight as we honor young men and women of promise, individuals who have made our high school a finer place,” he continued. “Seniors, take time out of this special evening to thank your benefactors personally. Most of all, let the spirit of giving that so dominates tonight become your spirit, and the way you live your life becomes repayment for what others have done for you.”

Cranford High School medallions were presented by Cantagallo to Robert Kelly and Samuel Sullivan.

The following department supervisors presented awards to the seniors: Zakiya Atkinson, Fine and Performing Arts; Heather Austin, Special Services; Annamaria Bellino, Family and Consumer Sciences/World Languages; Gregg Caverly, Mathematics/Computer Science; Lisa Hayeck, Science/Applied Technology; Gabrielle Rendek, Business/Social Studies; Susan Ritter, Language Arts/Library Media; and Darren Torsone, Physical Education & Health.

The following awards were presented to students: Student Government Award for Leadership and Service, Olivia Schindler; Academic Achievement Award, Sydney Connors, John Niemsyk and Shane Waleski; Accounting Award, Sinead Cumiskey; Automotives Student of the Year Award, Allen Potts II; Computer-Aided Design and Drafting Student of the Year Award, Dane Hagstrom; Child Development Award, Emily Bornstad; Concert Choir Honor Award, Daniel Klimko; Crafts Student of the Year Award, Hunter Burke; Cranford High School Award for Excellence in Biology, Shannon Specht; Cranford High School Award for Excellence in Chemistry, Matthew Stickles; Cranford High School Award for Excellence in Environmental Science, Sinead Cumiskey; Cranford High School Award for Excellence in Physics, Ryan Galligan; Cranford High School Computer Science Award, Matthew St. George; Cranford High School Web Design Award, Michael Skalski; Engineering Technology Award, Patrick Noce; English Department Award for Excellence, Sarah Martin; Family and Consumer Sciences Award, Katharine Bracke; Foods and Nutrition Award, Hailee Bissell; Frank Galina Business Award, Sean Ruple; French Award, Savannah Riera; General Business Award, Robert Salvatore; George Deckenbach Fine Arts Award, Pauline Le Dorze; German Award, Casey Benderoth and Shannon Specht; Graphic Arts Student of the Year Award, Delaney Bertrand; Herff-Jones DECA Student of the Year Award, Sarah Iredell; Japanese Language Study Award, Lindsey Twaskas; John Philip Sousa Band Award, Sophie Quisenberry; Latin Award, Olivia Schindler and Grace Wilson; Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, Matthew Stickles; Lucy O. Teague Award for Excellence in the Study of Foreign Language, Myles Almonte and Savannah Riera; Madrigal Choir Honor Award, Erin Miklencic; Marketing Award, Jacqueline Smith; Microsoft Applications and Presentations Award, Sydney Connors; National Honor Society for Dance Arts Senior Honor Award, Gabriela Tabback; National School Choral Award, Noah Kopla and Gianni Vivas; National School Orchestra Award, Annabelle Chen; Oliver J. West Mathematics Award, Robert Kelly and Daniel Klimko; Photography Student of the Year Award, Zachary Burkle; Physical Education and Health Award, Kelly Gonzalez and Daniel Klimko; Prologue Prize, Sarah Martin; Ready-Set-Teach Award, Brienna Malamug; Science Academy Award, Erin Keady and Abigail Lore; Social Studies Department Award for Excellence, Karena Andreassen, Savannah Riera, Lee Rosenthal and Samuel Sullivan; Spanish Award, Robert Kelly and Sarah Martin; Spirit of Dance Award, Diego Colon and Chelsie Schweikhardt; Teacher Cadet Student Advocate, Mackenna Heesters; Clark Terry Jazz Award, Luc Perreault; Thespian of the Year Award, Ryan Rosenthal; Tutor Tribute, Griffin Dowd; Woods Student of the Year Award, Amanda Newport; and Yearbook Award, Sophia Pardal.

Community awards and scholarships were presented as well: 2021 Senior Cranford Lacrosse Club Award was presented by the Cranford Lacrosse Club to Delaney Bertrand, Matthew Coates, Erin Esposito, Adam Kutzer, Jack Leahy and Catherine Walter; 2021 Wismer Memorial Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Shane Waleski; Caramanica Women in Science Scholarship was presented by Tom Caramanica to Casey Benderoth; Cranford Dramatic Club Theater Performing Arts Scholarship was presented by Joe Leo to Daniel Klimko; CHS Class of 1967 Scholarship was presented by Chuck Archdeacon and Kevin Chieff to Savannah Riera; Colin Maher Memorial Scholarship was presented by Barbara Maher to Christopher Locastro; College Women’s Club of Cranford Scholarship was presented by Candice Chaleff to Dane Hagstrom, Robert Kelly and Meghan Pitts; College Women’s Club of Cranford Scholarship for Highest GPA for a Female Student was presented by Candice Chaleff to Kirsten Williams; College Women’s Club of Cranford Tribute Award was presented by Janet Collins to Samantha Romito; Crane’s Ford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Highest Average in American History Award was presented by Barbara Krause to Robert Kelly; Cranford Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award was presented by James Boyle, Gina Tipton and Andis Kalnins to Daniel Balkan and Casey Benderoth; Cranford Area Chamber of Commerce Kurt Petschow Sr. Award for Volunteerism was presented by James Boyle, Gina Tipton and Andis Kalnins to Devin Haughey; Cranford Baseball and Softball League Award was presented by Kevin Weatherall, Bob Bruns and Kurt Petschow to Elizabeth McCaffery and Robert Salvatore; Cranford Education Association Scholarship was presented by Richard Hurley to Jacob Cermak, Luke Infante, John Niemsyk, Joshua Nudelman, Molly O’Shea, Luc Perreault and Elisabeth Toddings; Cranford High School Parent Teacher Student Association Award for Excellence of Performance was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Nina Randazzo and Nicholas Zingaro; Cranford High School PTSA Award for Outstanding Achievement was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Natalia Kruk and Luc Perreault; Cranford Historical Society History Award was presented by Don Sweeney to Olivia Schindler; Cranford Jaycees Community Scholarship was presented by Patrick Giblin and Frank Klapinsky to Casey Benderoth, Katharine Bracke, Caroline Bush, Sinead Cumiskey, Kathryn Dolan, Rachael Durant, Maeve Hanlon, Robert Kelly, Julia Love, Genevieve Marchesi, Peter Marino, Olivia Merriman, Erin Miklencic, Meghan Pitts, Deirdre Tighe, Maya Tobolewski, Mason Towery, Liam Walsh and Catherine Walter; Cranford Knights of Columbus No. 6226 Scholarship was presented by Wally Shackell to Amanda Beckley, Casey Benderoth, Jack Cartnick, Sinead Cumiskey, Rachael Durant, Margaret Garcia, Devin Haughey, Genevieve Marchesi, Robert McNamara, Danielle Messina, Erin Miklencic, Molly O’Shea, Kayleigh Pierce and Deirdre Tighe.

The Cranford Police Athletic League Glenn A. Owens Memorial Scholarship was presented by Kim Capece to Matthew Coates and Meghan Pitts; Cranford PAL Will DeGregorio Memorial Scholarship was presented by Kim Capece to Dominic Fallone, Dane Hagstrom and Kate Wilson; Cranford Rotary Interact Award was presented by Sue Ulaky to John Niemsyk; Cranford Rotary Scholarship was presented by Stephen Lieberman to Casey Benderoth, Devin Haughey, Natalia Kruk and Samantha Romito; Cranford Woman’s Club 2021 Community Service Scholarship was presented by Patty Medeiros to Erin Caputo, Maeve Hanlon, Julia Love, Peter Marino and Savannah Riera; Cranford Wrestling Parents Club Scholarship was presented by Pat Gorman to Luke DiGiovanni; Dr. Josephine Corbo Harris Crafts Achievement Award was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Mackenna Heesters; Edward and Catherine Maguire Memorial Scholarship was presented by Catie Delsandro and Julia Carovillano to Samantha Romito; Girl Scouts of Cranford Scholarship was presented by Elayna J. Torsone to Rachael Durant, Fiona Iosso, Julia Love, Genevieve Marchesi, Erin Micklencic and Amanda Newport; Hank Di Iorio Cranford Soccer Club Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Matthew St. George and Kirsten Williams; Justin John Juzefyk “JJJ” Scholarship was presented in loving memory by Steve Juzefyk to Dane Hagstrom; James Lenney Memorial Choral Scholarship was presented by Anthony Rafaniello to Margaret Garcia and Kayleigh Pierce; James N. Ciampo Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Angelina Albanese; John W. Podbelski Memorial Scholarship for Continuing Education was presented by Judith L. Podbelski to Meghan Pitts; JT Vicci–Hearts for Emma Scholarship was presented by Nancie Rothman and Eric Walano to Kevin Keogh, Samantha Romito and Joseph Santoro; Kanishka Paul Memorial Scholarship was presented by Narayan Paul and Anjana Paul to Angelina Albanese and Cameron Matheson; Kim and George Huff Memorial Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Luke Infante and Kayla Lugo; Michael J. Wielgus II Memorial Scholarship was presented by the Wielgus Family to Dane Hagstrom; Mitzi Pollock Art Award was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Aidan Ceravolo; Nancy Pearl Campbell Visionary Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Mason Towery; PrimeTime 2021 Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Erin Caputo, Sinead Cumiskey, Patrick Feeney, Lena Graven, Erin Keady, Jack Leahy, Cameron Matheson, Olivia Merriman, Sophia Pardal, Christian Savastano and Patrick Tuohy; Robert F. Hand Memorial Scholarship was presented by Jim Knight to Patrick Feeney and Savannah Riera; Ronald & Helena Macklin Soccer Scholarship was presented by Darren Torsone to Colin Farley; Ronald & Helena Macklin World Language Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Ethan Parish; Rutgers Club of Cranford Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Mateusz Zaremba; Spencer Savings Bank Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Joseph Santoro; Statesman of the Year 2021 award was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Cameron Matheson; Brooke Healey Foundation Scholarship was presented by Toni Anthony and Rosaleen Farrell to Robert Kelly; David Frieri Memorial Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Samantha Romito; Joseph Dugandzic Memorial Scholarship was presented by Maureen Dugandzic to Dane Hagstrom and Joseph Santoro; Joseph Piskadlo Foundation’s “Work With Your Hands” scholarship was presented by Steve Piskadlo to Gavin Jones; Meyer Family Scholarship was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Mackenna Heesters; Union County Secondary Principals’ Student Recognition Award was presented by Mark Cantagallo to Paige Carbone; and Wednesday Morning Club Award was presented by Lisa Burfeindt to Kathryn Dolan and Fiona Iosso.