Union County College Foundation raises more than $155,000 for student success

CRANFORD, NJ – More than 200 golfers, diners and volunteers from around New Jersey and beyond joined together at the Union County College Foundation’s 29th annual Scholarship Golf Outing on Monday, April 26. This event raised more than $155,000 in support of its mission to accelerate the pace of student success. The annual golf outing took place at Fiddler’s Elbow in Bedminster. Thanks to the generosity and support of key community and business leaders over the last five years, the foundation has had a generational impact on the Union County College community by funding nearly $6 million in direct scholarship and grant support, in furtherance of the core mission of the college: to provide students with a high-quality and affordable education.

White Claw Hard Seltzer was the key sponsor for this year’s golf outing. Its support will help the foundation continue to expand the opportunities available for Union students.

“Thank you to White Claw for being this year’s signature sponsor for our golf outing. Your corporate leadership in support of our mission will translate into our ability to have a positive impact on student success. White Claw is helping to ease the financial burden on our students that will allow them to focus on their academics and graduate,” said foundation Executive Director Doug Rouse.

This year’s 16-member golf committee led the charge to ensure a successful day for everyone. “As we have all seen over the past year, trying to organize and produce a successful event has been trying. The pandemic has impacted everything that we do; however, our committee did not sit idly by but instead worked tirelessly so that we could have a great day for all our golfers. Their dedication to our mission helped make this year’s outing one of our most successful,” said Rouse.

For information about the foundation’s annual events, contact Rouse at douglas.rouse@ucc.edu or at 908-709-7505.