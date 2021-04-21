UCC women’s basketball team named NJCAA region champions for fourth consecutive year

CRANFORD, NJ — Union County College’s women’s basketball team won the title of National Junior College Athletic Association Region 19 champions for a fourth consecutive year. For the title, the Lady Owls defeated Lackawanna College, 73-42, on Saturday, April 3.

For a second year, sophomore Brianna Mills was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Head coach Marbely Montas, a Union Class of 2007 alumna, was named Region 19 Coach of the Year for a fourth time. With this win, the Lady Owls advanced to compete against Region 20 champion Potomac State College of Keyser, W.Va., in the East A District Championship on Saturday, April 10, at Raritan Valley Community College. The Lady Owls defeated Potomac State, 77-63, and now advance to the NJCAA DII National Championship tournament, which is from April 20 to 24.

“We are very proud of the Lady Owls for once again winning the title of NJCAA Region 19 champions,” stated Union President Margaret M. McMenamin. “This past year has been particularly difficult for our student-athletes, due to delays and restrictions from COVID-19. These young women have worked hard to remain focused on their athletic and academic goals, and their efforts have paid off. We wish them luck in their next game.”