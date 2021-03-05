Sensory communication kits deployed in police officers’ vehicles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — A forward-thinking police officer, a generous Cranford-based business and the Police Department’s Community Outreach Unit combined efforts to create and deploy sensory communication kits in all primary radio cars in Cranford.

“The sensory communication kits are intended to improve relationships and mitigate communication barriers between our officers and those individuals in our community who may have an underlying diagnosis involving sensory issues,” Chief Ryan Greco said on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Officer John Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of the force and a paramedic, saw the value in providing officers with a kit comprising self-soothing tools, ear protection, eye protection and whiteboards to be used during crisis situations in which hypo- and hypersensitivities may affect an officer’s interaction with individuals with autism spectrum disorder. After Rattigan assembled a prototype and pitched the idea to the organization, the Cranford Police Department created an additional seven kits to outfit police vehicles in the Patrol Division, Juvenile Bureau and Community Outreach Unit. One kit will also be housed inside police headquarters.

The Community Outreach Unit, comprising Lt. Matthew Nazzaro and Officer Ali Muhammad, then determined that the kits could benefit from being housed inside clearly identifiable, custom-made bags. They approached Scott and Donna Marino of Cougar Headquarters in Cranford to discuss design options, and the Marinos immediately offered to design, produce and donate the bags.

“Cranford is a special place, where we have raised our family and grown our business,” said Donna Marino. “We were thrilled to be a part of this new endeavor and are always on board to help the youth of the Cranford community.” Cougar headquarters has worked with many local organizations on custom, Cranford-themed apparel and has supplied equipment and uniforms for the annual Cranford Police Department Youth Police Academy held during summer months. “It was our pleasure to have partnered with the Cranford Police Department on this latest initiative.”

The majority of Cranford police officers are crisis-intervention trained, and some officers have advanced training in juvenile crisis-intervention training. “De-escalation is a major component of modern law enforcement that aids in the peaceful disposition of police–citizen encounters,” Greco said. He applauded Rattigan for this innovative idea and was encouraged when Muhammad spearheaded the effort to make the concept a reality. “Aside from showing great teamwork, I trust that this initiative demonstrates our officers’ commitment to our special needs community,” said Greco.

The Cranford Police Department also offers a special needs registry, which is designed for residents who may be challenged with developmental disabilities such as autism, dementia or Down syndrome. The program was created to better assist families with loved ones who might be at a higher risk for wandering from home and getting lost. When those individuals are voluntarily registered, the police will have access to personal information, should they encounter an individual who has difficulty speaking or identifying themselves.

For more information about the special needs registry or other Community Outreach initiatives, contact Muhammad at a-muhammad@cranfordnj.org or 908-272-8989.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Police Department