Cranford YMCA marks first anniversary with a week of community celebration

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford YMCA recently marked a significant milestone – its first anniversary. Members and the community came together for a week of celebrations filled with giveaways, special events, free classes and more, all in honor of the facility’s first year of strengthening the community of Cranford and its surrounding towns.

The Cranford YMCA opened its doors on Feb. 15, 2024, in a partnership between the Westfield Area YMCA and the township of Cranford.

In the past year, the facility has become a vibrant hub for health and wellness, welcoming individuals and families of all ages to participate in fitness programs, swim lessons, water exercise and special events. “The Cranford YMCA has been a great addition to the Cranford community and has brought a lot of joy to both our members and staff,” said Kimberly Koza-Baird, senior director of Aquatics and Cranford YMCA.

Anniversary week activities included demo swim classes, free stroke evaluations and fitness clinics. Members received special first-anniversary t-shirts as a token of appreciation for their support throughout the year. A cake-cutting ceremony attended by staff, board members, representatives from the township of Cranford, and members of the Cranford Chamber of Commerce served as a moment to reflect on the Y’s impact over the past year and to look forward to continuing its growth and community connection in the years to come.

As the Cranford YMCA transitions into its second year, it remains committed to empowering individuals of all ages, promoting wellness, and building a stronger community.

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Financial assistance is available for YMCA programs and memberships for those who qualify.

Photo Courtesy of Kristy Cerini