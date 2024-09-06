Cranford YMCA launches new creative arts and enrichment programs this fall

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford YMCA is launching a series of creative arts programs beginning this September, designed to cultivate creativity in individuals across various age groups. The first session of classes will run from Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 26.

Classes being offered this fall include:

• Creative Expression: Children ages 6-9 can let their creativity flow, exploring various materials such as pencils, crayons and modeling clay.

• Intro to Chess: For children ages 6-9, this class introduces the game of chess, focusing on the basics and developing critical thinking and strategic skills.

• Creating the Cartoon: Children ages 7-12 will dive into the world of cartoon voice-over, using scripts from popular cartoons to learn about voice acting. Participants will design their own cartoon characters and create comic-book-style scenes, ending with a final presentation for an audience.

• Creative Collaboration: Designed for ages 10-15, participants learn the different roles in theatrical production, including acting, writing, directing, stage managing and more. The different roles will be explored each week through short performances with one another.

• 2D Drawing: This introductory class for ages 10-15 and 16+ explores the elements of 2D design, ideal for those looking to develop basic art skills.

• Drawing Fundamentals: For budding artists ages 10-15 and 16 and older, this class covers the essentials of drawing, from layout and composition to detailed shading techniques.

Classes will be at the Cranford YMCA facility, 401 Centennial Ave., Cranford. Interested participants can register in person or online at www.westfieldynj.org/cranford-ymca. A Cranford YMCA membership is required to register.

For questions about Cranford YMCA programs, call 908-709-7260 or contact Kim Koza-Baird at [email protected].

Financial assistance is available for YMCA memberships and programs to those who qualify.

