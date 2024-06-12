Cranford West Registration opens June 7

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford West registration begins Friday, June 7. Cranford West is open to Cranford residents on weekends, July through September. You must be 21 years of age or older to register and minors must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $50 per night.

In scenic Hope, a small tract of land located on banks of Silver Lake is fondly referred to as Cranford West. Need to get away from the hustle and bustle of Cranford? Why not go to this quiet oasis in Northwestern New Jersey. Take the family or go alone. This is the perfect place to pitch a tent, relax and rejuvenate.Register on Community Pass.

See the recreation website at https://cranfordrecreation.org/1291/Cranford-West-Information.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz