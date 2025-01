This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The ‘Cinema Paradiso’ screening event at Cranford Theater was a wonderful experience on Sunday, Jan. 19, and Doreen Sayegh and the team made it all come together perfectly. Pictured are veteran film critic Debbie Higgins and award-winning filmmaker Joe DeIorio with some of the many people who both participated in the event or just enjoyed attending it.

Photos Courtesy of Rick Matarante and Joe DeIorio