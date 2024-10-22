Cranford teen helps equestrian team to finish fourth at Colby-Sawyer Show

CROYDEN, N.H. — The Endicott equestrian team ranked fourth overall out of nine programs at the Colby-Sawyer Show on Sunday evening, hosted at Oak Hill Farm.

Isabelle Wulff of New London, N.H., and Riley Miller of Acton, Mass., both qualified for regionals to highlight the Gulls.

Wulff achieved the feat behind a reserve high point rider performance, which included first place finishes in intermediate fences and intermediate flat.

Meanwhile, Miller posted a third place finish in limit fences to qualify for regionals.

Jordan Padovano of Cranford, finished sixth in novice flat.

“Our riders had a great effort in the rain today, with many beautiful rides and top ribbons. I’m proud of our team for their good attitudes and sportsmanship today, as always, and happy we are figuring out our new region a little more,” said Endicott equestrian head coach Megan Martin. “We host our own show next and we are looking forward to having the rest of the region on our home turf!”

The Gulls will host their home show on Saturday, Nov. 2, in East Kingston, N.H., at Turning Point Show Stables.

Photo Courtesy of Karisa Juneau