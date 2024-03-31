Cranford student helps to save a man’s life

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Joseph Giaccio of Cranford, Nicholas Garguilo of Smithtown, N.Y. and Shannen Moore of Long Beach, N.Y., all graduate students in the Nurse Anesthesia Program at Hofstra University, recognized the need to test their life-saving skills during a break in between classes.

While driving to a coffee shop, the students turned down a residential street and noticed a cute dog. They then realized a man was lying on the sidewalk next to it and he did not appear to be moving.

“Our instincts kicked in and, thankfully, we had experience in training and in medicine, and we were able to help,” Garguilo said.

Garguilo and Moore quickly assessed the elderly man and found him conscious but somewhat confused and bleeding from a fall.

“I don’t think you really have to be an expert in medicine but having basic first aid skills, you can perform life-saving measures,” Garguilo continued.

“Other than CPR, if he had needed that, or applying pressure, we’re limited in what we can do, but we were able to be there and make the experience a little bit less traumatic,” Moore said.

The man was able to tell the students where he lived, which was not far from the scene. Giaccio then went to the man’s home to get his wife, after first calling 9-1-1.

“She was clearly upset that her husband was hurt but we were able to give her comfort,” Moore said.

The three stayed with the couple until the ambulance arrived and they were safely inside.

“The training we have had through the Hofstra program and at Northwell really prepared us for this situation,” Giaccio said.

“We were each able to remain calm, communicate and assume a necessary role based on the situation as we assessed the environment,” Garguilo added.

“Nick, Joe and Shannen demonstrate the true embodiment of the spirit of the nurse anesthesia profession as supported by the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing,” said Sabrina Petrillo, interim director of the Nurse Anesthesia Program and assistant professor of nursing. “Their work ethic, kindness and passion for care has made a positive impression, not only on the faculty and their classmates, but on the Hofstra community around them. I am so proud to say they are a reflection of the impact CRNAs have on their patients and deserve to be acknowledged for their contributions.”

One coffee run led these three students to be in the right place at the right time.

Photo Courtesy of Hofstra University