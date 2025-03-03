Cranford resident seeks help to save Centennial Avenue Pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Lisa Williams has lived in Cranford since 2017. She’s a former special education teacher and believes Centennial Avenue Pool is a vital part of Cranford. Williams is also a Girl Scout leader who has summer functions at the pool with the troop.

“We would get together over the summer at the pool,” she said. “Those of us that had memberships, we’d buy them pool passes so kids and parents could come together.”

Also, some of her special education students worked at the pool. “Students have roles and responsibilities at the pool,” she said. “It was nice seeing them acting as leaders themselves.”

With the pool at risk of permanent closure, Williams believes opportunities are being taken away from the students who would walk or bike to work. “We’re still a small town,” she said. “But to expect a child to go to other pools across town, I wouldn’t want my own children to go across town just to get to a pool.”

In the minutes of the workshop meeting of the Cranford Township Committee on Saturday, Jan. 25, Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran said the township had been approached by Cranford Sports Club with a request to convert the outdoor pool area at Centennial Avenue Pool into a turf area for game play.

He said the financials and physical state of the outdoor pool would be discussed and the outdoor pool’s physical structures needed upkeep and usage that had not increased at the pools.

Recreation and Parks Director Steve Robertazzi spoke about pool facility items that needed to be repaired, such as slides and gutters, as well as the need for electrical work. He spoke about the frustration of raising membership fees and shortening pool use hours.

Swim Pool Utility Advisory Board Chairperson Luke Paine said he had been a member of the Swim Pool Utility Advisory Board for the past eight years and the discussion about whether one of the two pools should close had occurred since about 2018 or 2019.

Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty said she hoped serious conversations would occur about the pools, as long-term planning was needed and the pool’s operations were a major fiscal responsibility.

Discussion ensued on the previous year’s efforts to assist the pools’ financials, such as collaborating with the Westfield YMCA, the installation of a new Splash Pad and reduction of expenses. Further discussion ensued regarding the challenges and administering two pools, including the need for new pool chairs and the lifeguard shortage; the low utilization of the Centennial Avenue Pool; efforts to make the pool membership more attractive, such as daily passes, foam parties and a concert series; and whether it was feasible and sensible to open one pool only on the weekends.

Curran noted that the Centennial Avenue Pool was only used three months a year, but the demand for the area at the Centennial Avenue Pool would be year-round. Further discussion ensued regarding the challenges in staffing the pools on the weekends. He also said there would be further discussions about the pools, noting these were tough decisions to make.

Trying to collect funds to save the Centennial Avenue Pool has created a lot of anxiety for Williams. “We know options are limited,” she said.

So far, she’s raised $5,650 toward preserving the pool. Between herself and other Cranford residents, they’ve had several ideas as far as fundraisers go. She’s hoping this could happen in time for summer.

“This is not just about stopping a closure. It’s about saving a community resource that has been a staple of Cranford summers for generations. We believe Centennial Avenue Pool should be open for this season while a sustainable five-year plan is developed,” said Williams.

To contribute to the “Help Save Centennial Ave Pool – Keep Cranford Swimming!” Go Fund Me, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-centennial-ave-pool-keep-cranford-swimming?attribution_id=sl:cdb6939c-e0ee-4519-b9c6-ea0382d9b4ba&lang=en_US.

At the Cranford Township budget meeting on Saturday, Feb. 22, Curran recommended opening both pools, but with limited and later hours for Centenniel, which is the decision for this summer.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Recreation and Parks Website and Lisa Williams