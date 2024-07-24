Cranford resident is re-elected national treasurer

CRANFORD, NJ — The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals has re-elected Paul Cuprewich as treasurer for the 2024 term.

Cuprewich, of Cranford, previously served as OESP Garden State Chapter president and is currently the Education chairperson for the chapter.

In the past, Cuprewich was the recipient of the National Service Manager of the Year Award, the Garden State Chapter Service Manager of the Year Award and the National Hugh McKee Award. Cuprewich has been a member of OESP since 1997.

“Since joining this organization, I feel that I have gained such a vast amount of knowledge about the HVAC industry,” Cuprewich said. “In my ongoing role as national treasurer, I look forward to building our membership base and identifying ways to provide even more value to our members.”

Cuprewich is a service manager for J.W. Pierson in East Orange.