Cranford Relay for Life 2024 raises $85,000 for cancer research

CRANFORD, NJ — All who participated in the Cranford Relay for Life were thanked. Cranford raised more than $85,000 to help raise awareness of cancer and support the American Cancer Society research. More than 36 teams and 220 participants came out to the event.

Cranford’s Relay for Life annual event provides a unique opportunity to gather as a community and make clear that no one faces cancer alone, recognizing those who have lost their courageous battle with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers. The township of Cranford proclaimed May 17 as Relay for Life Day in a ceremony during the Township Committee official meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz