Cranford Recreation Center opens registration for Pickleball, Men’s Basketball League, Middle School Girls Volleyball

CRANFORD, NJ — Fall and winter programs start up soon at the Cranford Recreation Center, 375 Centennial Ave. Registration for the following programs is open now on Community Pass online at: www.register.communitypass.net.

Sunrise Pickleball begins Tuesday, Sept. 10, to Tuesday, Nov. 26, offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The full session is $150 for Cranford residents and $175 for non-residents of Cranford.

Monday Evening Pickleball League runs Monday, Sept. 9, through Monday, Oct. 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. This evening league is $150 for Cranford residents and $175 for non-residents of Cranford. Games will be in a round-robin format and are open to a maximum of 12 to 14 players. Bonus offer: The winner of the round-robin will receive free entry into the next league.

Men’s Basketball League for ages 30-plus is holding an evaluation day on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9:30 p.m., for players interested in signing up for the new basketball league. The league will run practices and games on Thursdays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. This is open to Cranford residents only. Registration is open now and closes on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Teams are chosen by the league participants. The program includes an eight-week session plus playoff games.

Middle School Girls Volleyball League begins Tuesday, Sept. 10. This new travel league is offered to girls in grades six through eight at Hillside Avenue School and Orange Avenue School in Cranford. The season runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Practices are daily, Tuesdays through Fridays, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at the Cranford Recreation Center. Games will be at 4 p.m. during the weekdays with days and locations to be determined. Transportation to practices and games is not provided. The cost for this program is $375 and includes equipment, coaches, insurance, a game jersey and use of the facility.

All programs listed are at the Cranford Recreation Center. Parking is available in the upper parking lot at Centennial Avenue pool on Pat Fossella Street. Visit www.cranfordrecreation.org and the Cranford Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and more information.

The Cranford Recreation Center is a 19,000 square-foot multi-sports facility. A list of activities provided can be found online at www.cranfordrecreation.org and is also available to rent to local sports groups and for parties. For more information, call 908-324-4433.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz