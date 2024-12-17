Cranford Public Schools offers 2025-2026 full-day kindergarten lottery

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education will continue to hold two tuition-based full-day kindergarten classes for the 2025-2026 school year, pending sufficient enrollment. In anticipation of high interest in the program, your child’s participation will be based on a lottery.

Children must be five years old on or before Oct. 1, 2025, and Cranford residents, to be eligible for the full-day kindergarten program. The locations of the full-day kindergarten programs are Bloomingdale Avenue School and Walnut Avenue School. Children attending the full-day program will be placed in their home school for first grade. Parents/guardians will be responsible for transportation.

Lottery applications will open on or about Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, and must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Applications submitted after 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, will be placed on a waiting list.

Names are chosen through the use of a random number generator. You will be notified via email shortly after Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, if you have been selected or placed on a waitlist.

If you are registering multiple children, there is no guarantee all children will be selected. The tuition charge for this program is $8,520.00 or $852.00 per month. First and last months’ tuition of $1,704.00 is due on acceptance into the program and is non refundable.

Click here for the application to enter the Full Day Kindergarten Lottery.

Students who enroll in the full-day kindergarten program are still required to complete a new student registration, unless they are currently enrolled in the Cranford preschool program.